15:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Fierce confrontation inside Likud: 'I'll oust you' Read more Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar demands Knesset Committee convene to remove Coronavirus Committee Chair Yifat Shasha-Bitton from Likud.