10:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Smotrich accuses police of 'blatant discrimination' 'Police show restraint towards Tel Aviv demonstrators and violence towards haredi Jerusalem demonstrators,' MK Smotrich claims.