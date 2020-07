18:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Guess who’s back in the news? Read more DeSean Jackson is now one of them, but at least they have no leader. If they get one, as Germany did, all bets are off. But so far, we’ve been lucky. ► ◄ Last Briefs