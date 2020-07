19:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Jewish educator who made Aliyah: 'It was always on my mind' Read more Rabbi Berman, the principle of a modern Orthodox school in Michigan, made Aliyah 2 days ago after '40 years of planning.' ► ◄ Last Briefs