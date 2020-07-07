|
00:13
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Employee at Presidential Residence diagnosed with COVID-19
The administration of the Presidential Residence announced on Monday evening that an employee at the residence had tested positive for coronavirus.
Following this announcement, an epidemiological investigation was conducted by the officials accompanying the Presidential Residence at the Health Ministry, led by the district physician, Dr. Chen Zamir-Stein. The investigation found that a number of employees who came into contact with the infected employee will be forced into isolation.
Last Briefs