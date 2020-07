18:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Yisrael Eichler: MK calls NIS 500 mask non-compliance fine 'madness' Read more MK Eichler attacks public restrictions, 'People lost faith in health system.' ► ◄ Last Briefs