12:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 "Strategic Diaspora plan must focus on youth" Read more “Israel must place an emphasis on youth", says Exec. Dir. of OU Israel, "many of whom have stopped identifying with Israel & Judaism” ► ◄ Last Briefs