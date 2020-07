19:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Legislative committee rejects bill allowing MKs to forego salary Read more The Legislative Committee rejected a proposal by Likud MK Nir Barkat, seeking to allow MKs to waive their salaries. ► ◄ Last Briefs