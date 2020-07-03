Russia welcomes Fatah-Hamas unity against sovereignty

Russia on Friday welcomed a pledge of unity between Fatah and Hamas against Israel's plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, AFP reported.

The two rival groups held a rare joint press conference on Thursday, in which they pledged a united campaign against Israel's prospective plans to apply sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

