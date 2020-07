16:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Protesters in US declare 'day of rage' against sovereignty plan Read more 'We don't want your Jew-state! Intifada, Intifada!' Thousands rally across the US to denounce sovereignty plan and the State of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs