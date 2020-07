09:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 We have no alternative but to fight the intolerance of idiots Read more We must speak for free speech before it's too late. What happened to renowned economist Harald Uhlig and J.K. Rowling is a warning light. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs