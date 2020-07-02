|
06:51
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
'Palestinian refugees' in Lebanon protest sovereignty
Arabs listed as “Palestinian refugees” in Lebanon demonstrated on Wednesday against the US Middle East peace plan, known as the "Deal of the Century," Xinhua reported, citing the online independent newspaper Elnashra.
"This deal aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause and prevent Palestinians from returning to their homeland," the demonstrators said during protests in Beirut and in the south and north of Lebanon.
Last Briefs