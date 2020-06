09:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Israeli college spokesperson compares Likud MK to top Nazi Read more Spokeswoman for IDC Herzilya compares Likud MK Miki Zohar to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. ► ◄ Last Briefs