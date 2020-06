03:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 'We promised sovereignty, not a Palestinian state' Read more "A map that turns blossoming communities into enclaves is not a map of sovereignty. It is a map of partition," says Likud MK. ► ◄ Last Briefs