11:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Framing Israelis as "white oppressors" is a long term plan Read more Must see: 30 year old video by Arab American Institute reveals plan to manipulate the left wing to undermine US support for Israel. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs