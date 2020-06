17:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Cabinet approves Shin Bet tracking of COVID-19 patients Read more Cabinet approves decision to present Knesset with bill to allow Shin Bet tracking of coronavirus patients. Shin Bet head removes opposition. ► ◄ Last Briefs