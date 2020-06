16:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 'Instead of lockdowns, reopen coronavirus hotels' Read more Haredi MK Yisrael Eichler, Blue and White MK Meirav Cohen, urge government to reopen coronavirus hotels to stop spread of virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs