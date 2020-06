15:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Yuli Edelstein: 'We won't reach total closure at this point' Read more 'It may be that during the day we'll announce certain red zones,' said Health Minister Edelstein. 'Goal is to cut off infection chain.' ► ◄ Last Briefs