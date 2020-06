19:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Pinchas Wallerstein: 'State Attorney's Office hiding opinion on regulating outposts' Read more Yesha leader fed up with endless procrastination in arranging outposts; aid requests met with quibbling and foot-dragging. Now he's quitting ► ◄ Last Briefs