11:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 New Blue and White MK 'in favor of sovereignty' Hila Shay Vazan, who becomes an MK following passage of Norwegian Law, says she is "totally right-wing." "My opinions are clear." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs