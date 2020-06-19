Europe won't back renewal of Iran arms embargo

Britain, France and Germany made clear on Friday they would not back US efforts to unilaterally trigger the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, though said they wanted talks with Tehran over its ongoing violations of the 2015 nuclear accord, Reuters reports.

A ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran ends in October under a 2015 Security Council resolution that blessed the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

