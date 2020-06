01:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Sivan 27, 5780 , 19/06/20 Alon Ushpiz appointed Director-General of the Foreign Ministry Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday appointed Alon Ushpiz as the Director-General of the Foreign Ministry. The appointment of Ushpiz, a senior and experienced diplomat, will take effect after it is approved by the government. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs