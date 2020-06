16:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 Sivan 26, 5780 , 18/06/20 IDF confiscates equipment used in illegal Area C construction Read more Dozens of pieces of heavy equipment, from bulldozers to stone saws, confiscated from quarries in operation to stop illegal construction. ► ◄ Last Briefs