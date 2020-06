16:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Ilhan Omar's father dies of coronavirus Read more US Rep. Ilhan Omar, banned entry to Israel and harshly criticized by Trump for anti-Semitism, announces: 'My father has died of coronavirus' ► ◄ Last Briefs