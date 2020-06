21:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 EU High Rep 'recognizes US plan created certain momentum' Read more EU High Rep/VP Josep Borrell: 'Important to encourage the Israelis and the Palestinians to engage in credible, meaningful political process' ► ◄ Last Briefs