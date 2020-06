15:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Blue & White demands changes to laws not in coalition agreement Read more Blue and White may agree to change law so that Supreme Court can't force takeover by Benny Gantz - if Likud agrees to other changes. ► ◄ Last Briefs