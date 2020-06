11:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Poll: Likud 41, Blue and White 13 Read more Right-wing rises to 64 seats in latest poll, moving to 15-seat lead over the left-Arab bloc, as Blue and White falls to fourth place. ► ◄ Last Briefs