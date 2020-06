19:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 'You can't mention the Temple–you're in a mosque' Read more A Waqf guard demanded from a Jewish woman visiting Temple Mount—'You're in a mosque. You're not allowed to claim there was a Temple here.' ► ◄ Last Briefs