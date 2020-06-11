05:47
  Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20

German Foreign Minister: EU supports 'two-state solution'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and rejects any plans by Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Maas made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Jordan's capital Amman and was quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

