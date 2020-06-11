|
05:47
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
German Foreign Minister: EU supports 'two-state solution'
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and rejects any plans by Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
Maas made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Jordan's capital Amman and was quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Last Briefs