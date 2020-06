16:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Bnei Brak thanks Aviv Geffen: 'Cold water to a thirsty soul' “Your words showed the beauty of mankind and the common foundation of our existence as a nation." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs