14:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 'Sovereignty plan has no solution for two million Palestinians' Read more Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Council head, warns full sovereignty may cost too much, urges sovereignty only for Jordan Valley. ► ◄ Last Briefs