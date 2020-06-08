PA seeking UN condemnation of Israeli sovereignty plan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has taken its battle against Israel's plan to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley to the United Nations, seeking official condemnation by the international body against the Jewish state, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

Israel's delegation to the UN said that, knowing that they will face a US veto at the Security Council, the Palestinian delegation to the UN plans to send the draft resolution to a General Assembly vote, where it enjoys the support of most UN members.