MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, said on Thursday that UTJ has not yet decided whether to support the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with the Kikar Hashabbat website, Asher said that the haredi public “is neither right nor left, we act according to the Torah. The same goes for the application of sovereignty which is promoted in coordination with the United States. Ahead of the decision we will bring the issue before our rabbis.”