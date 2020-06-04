Six new cases of coronavirus discovered in PA

A total of six new cases of coronavirus were registered in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and Gaza on Wednesday, the PA “health minister Mai al-Kaila said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"Five new cases were recorded in the Gaza Strip and one case was recorded in the West Bank today," said al-Kaila.

She added that the number of Palestinian Arabs infected with the deadly virus has risen to 636.