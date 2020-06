21:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 US: Yesha Council 'ungrateful' Read more American officials angered after Yesha Council chairman says peace plan shows Trump, Kushner 'are not friends of the State of Israel.' ► ◄ Last Briefs