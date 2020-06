12:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 'Those who didn't manage to die of flu died of coronavirus' Read more Former Health Min. Director-General Yoram Lass says 'there was no first wave of coronavirus,' only a few people died of coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs