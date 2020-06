10:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Will 'Operation Wedding' become a Netflix movie? Read more Today marks 50th anniversary of Operation Wedding when Yosef Mendelevich attempted to hijack plane to Israel to escape Soviet oppression. ► ◄ Last Briefs