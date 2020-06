22:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Bennett to Netanyahu: 'Why don't you deduct PA's payments to terrorists?' Read more Former defense minister slams PM Netanyahu after Israel stops deducting funds equal to salaries the PA pays to terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs