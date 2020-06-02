Smotrich: It's either settlements or a Palestinian state

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Monday explained in an interview with The New York Times why the right is opposed to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan despite it including an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Smotrich said that the plan would open the door for a Palestinian state and bring an end to the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

“It’s either or,” he stated. “Either the settlements have a future, or the Palestinian state does — but not both.”