16:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 'The riots in the US are expressing justified rage' Deputy Minister of Public Security Gadi Yavarkan: 'Seeing the footage proves that Floyd was executed in broad daylight for being black.'