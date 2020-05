06:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Zuckerberg: Censoring social media isn't the 'right reflex' Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday criticized US President Donald Trump’s threats against social media companies. Speaking to Fox News in an interview which will air in full on Thursday, Zuckerberg said that censoring a platform would not be the "right reflex" for a government worried about censorship. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs