22:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Hezi Levy nominated for Health Ministry director Read more Health Minister taps Barzilai University Medical Center director Prof. Hezi Levy to replace Moshe Bar Siman Tov as Health Ministry director.