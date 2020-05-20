Jewish doctor who recommended COVID-19 drug steps down

Dr. Zev Zelenko, the Hasidic doctor who came to national prominence for treating presumptive COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, announced on Wednesday that he is leaving his clinic in Monroe, N.Y., near the Hasidic town of Kiryas Joel.

“It’s with a broken heart that I have to say this, but I have decided to leave Monroe after almost two decades of working as a doctor, taking care of the community, most recently with this terrible magefah (plague),” he said in a video addressed to his patients and residents of Kiryat Joel and shared on social media.