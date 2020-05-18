|
06:46
Reported
News BriefsIyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20
Litzman: I just asked for the Housing Ministry and got it
Incoming Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman said on Sunday evening that no negotiations were conducted over the Housing and Construction Ministry and that he received it from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as soon as he asked for it.
"As soon as I asked the Prime Minister for the Housing Ministry, I immediately got it. There was not even a discussion about it. I have plans, give me two weeks in office and I will elaborate," he said.
Last Briefs