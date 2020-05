09:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Jewish useful idiots - again Read more See the handwriting on the wall? The 72% of Jews who don"t see it are part of the growing US Progressive, Israel-hating movement. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs