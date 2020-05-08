|
Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
Trump to be tested for coronavirus on a daily basis
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be tested for coronavirus on a daily basis after a military member who serves as his valet tested positive.
"So, we test once a week. Now we’re going to go testing once a day," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with the governor of Texas on Thursday, according to The Hill. "But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something."
