16:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Civilian eliminates terrorist: 'The shooting was done lawfully' Prosecutor informs Meretz MK that Yehoshua Sherman acted lawfully in killing attacker who tried to stab him and his daughter in Samaria.