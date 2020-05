13:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Coronavirus emotional song: 'Longing for other people' Read more Schools returning, markets opening and the loneliness is fading. Kippalive present an emotional version of Hanan Ben Ari's Corona song. ► ◄ Last Briefs