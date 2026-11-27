During the war fought by Texas to break away from Mexico in 1835-1836, and again during the Mexican-American war in the 1840s, Texan forces used the slogan “Remember the Alamo" as a rallying cry. Memories of that battle were invoked as a source of inspiration.

The Palestinian Authority and its supporters have their own version of “Remember the Alamo."

A PA official, Tulkarm Governor Abdallah Kemal, declared on his Facebook page last week that the Oslo accords do not really obligate the PA to live in peace with Israel, because they are just “a temporary agreement, like the Hudaybiyyah reconciliation agreement."

(Translation courtesy of Palestinian Media Watch.)

Governor Kemal was referring to the peace treaty that Muhammad, the founder of Islam, made with the residents of Mecca in 628 CE. It was supposed to last for ten years. But just two years later, the Muslim armies invaded and conquered Mecca-a rather ominous reference for a Palestinian Arab official to make when speaking about relations with Israel.

Ominous historical references have become a feature of anti-Israel protests in recent years. At San Francisco State University, vandals painted the word “Khaybar" on the campus Hillel House, recalling the Muslim slaughter and enslavement of Jews in the Arabian city of Khaybar in 628 CE.

At a rally in Vienna, protesters shouted, in Arabic, “Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is coming." Likewise in the Italian city of Milan, anti-Israel marchers chanted, "Khaybar, khaybar ya yahud, jaish Muhammad saya'ud." (“Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Muhammad will return.") A journalist said the “thunderous chorus" was “repeated eight times by the protesters."

The late scholar of antisemitism, Prof. Robert Wistrich, has written about the widespread use of the name “Khaybar" in the contemporary Arab world. For example, the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has a rocket called the Khaybar-1. Preachers in Gaza mosques have been known to wave knives as “the example of Khaybar." There was even an antisemitic television series in Syria called “Khaybar."

Palestinian Authority officials also have been known to cite an additional historical episode from that era. At an event celebrating Muhammad’s birthday, Mahmoud al-Habash, the Advisor on Religious Affairs to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, invoked the Pact of Umar.

"We are the heirs of the Pact of Umar, which the head of Palestine inherits today," Habash announced. He hailed Abbas as “the successor to [uphold] the Pact of Umar and return Jerusalem under the banner of Palestine."

“Umar" refers to Umar bin al-Khattab, a major figure in early Islam and one of the leaders of the Muslim conquests in the 7th century CE. The Pact of Umar was a list of humiliating restrictions that Umar imposed upon Middle Eastern Christians after conquering them. The document then became the model for the Muslim oppression of other conquered non-Muslims, including Jews.

To the Palestinian Authority and many of its supporters worldwide, the battles fought in the Arabian peninsula in the 7th century CE are, like the Alamo, a continuing source of inspiration-just not for loyalty and courage as they were in Texas, but instead for October 7th style massacres - and repeating them is still an aspiration.

Dr. Rafael Medoff is founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His latest is America and the Holocaust: A Documentary History, published by the Jewish Publication Society & University of Nebraska Press.