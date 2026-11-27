The ICJ has significantly raised the arbitrary bar that Israel will have to clear.

The time-honored role of Jews in exile was to be bearded, bookish and downtrodden. Then Zio dreamers pulled a mini state out of the hat, going on to win war after war. It bamboozled onlookers and belligerents alike. The idea of military “Yids", even without the victorious part, seemed a travesty.

To put the clock back, offended powers and courts of international law cloned legal codes which they banked on to confound and debilitate the juggernaut. Mortal enemies could then do what mortal enemies did when expelled Jews had wandered from pillar to post.

The game involves raising the compliance bar to a kooky height. At the mere tremble of it, malice in the guise of neutral international law can transform Israel from a light unto the nations into a Lucifer with killing power.

A reset of this bar took effect a few days ago. How arbitrary and ridiculous has it made the bar? Grip that armrest if seated. Even when no genocide of any kind or description occurred, the verdict handed down can be “guilty of genocide".

The International Court of Justice just made a ruling that would have tickled Alice in Wonderland. Formerly genocide had to be visible and countable. Not anymore.

For the first time ever the ICJ found a country guilty of the crime of crimes. It was Myanmar and the regime known for cruelty had idly observed a potential eruption of genocide. “Potential" is the operative word. That alone, without real physical crimes, enabled the court to bring the verdict, guilty as charged.

A judge who dissented with the ruling could hardly believe it either.

“From now on every State must expect to be held responsible for not acting diligently enough to prevent a genocide which has not occurred."

Israel has got no chance. People were making it guilty of the crime of crimes before the Genocide Convention had even been drafted. That’s how keenly Israel watchdogs lick their slavering lips.

A Jewish lawyer - who else - coined genocide to mean the murder of an entire people. Raphael Lemkin developed the definition in a 1944 book, Axis Rule in Occupied Europe.

And so sloppy was it that all armies in all wars in all of human history could be found guilty of genocide.

Consider the preamble and first three clauses of the Genocide Convention .

“Any act intended to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group by:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.

The key phrase, repeated twice, would be “in whole or in part." What exactly does that mean?

Well, since the ranks of Hamas are a part of the Palestinian Arabs, a war to eliminate Hamas ergo sequitur would be genocide. And the same thing could be said about the Greeks fighting the Persians at Thermopylae, the English fighting the French in the Battle of Hastings, or the Allies fighting the Germans in World War II.

The intent in those conflicts was to kill, harm or bring about the physical destruction, in whole or in part, of a national or ethnic group.

To take another example, siege warfare is fought precisely to inflict “conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction in whole or in part" of inhabitants of a besieged country. Ask Donald Trump about his blockade of Iranian ports. Could it be an act of genocide? Civilians being deprived of food and medicine cause “serious bodily and mental harm."

Is the Trump administration committing genocide? According to the Convention it is.

But genocide claims and charges flung at Israel over the war on Gaza are a different kettle of fish.

For one thing a deluge of libel began at the moment Israel was born. Second of all, the genocide libel sprang from a trio of non-existent, alleged related crimes namely racism, colonialism and Apartheid. Thirdly, the speed and fury of the allegations stimulated by October 7 are unique in the annals of warfare. Finally, and this is what makes the genocide libel so perilous, all Jews everywhere are tarred with the crime.

Whether Israelis or Jews, all Zios are supposedly crazed killers; genocide enablers; shady back-room lobbyists; devils who cry antisemitism in order to stop the mouths of truth-telling “critics" of Israel.

And there we have another speciality about Israeli genocide. When other states come under scrutiny the effect has narrow limits. Hutus living in Belgium were not accosted, nor Serbs living in Germany. Jews should be so lucky.

Let Israel beware: genocide is a very pliable crime. Killing a mere handful of people can be genocidal. A 2015 verdict passed by the Appeals Chamber of a U N tribunal over alleged genocide in the Serbian-Bosnian war, upheld a ruling that general Zdravko Tolimir, by killing just three Bosnian leaders, committed genocide.

Selective targeting of Hamas operatives could amount to genocide if the court rules that it furthered the murder of Gazans “in whole or in part." Indeed as defined by the Convention, genocide can apply to almost anyone doing almost anything posing almost any threat to almost any victim.

A Heritage Foundation 1986 report, “Why the Genocide Treaty Trivializes the Horror of Genocide," seemed to prophesy our hideous Oct 7 era.

“The Genocide Convention will make a mockery of the civilized world’s condemnation of genocide. It will be a document, moreover, used to harass and assault democratic countries which take seriously their signatures on treaties, and it will be ignored by countries which scorn democracy, and are in fact most likely to commit genocide."

A diplomat, Grover Rees, observed that Israel was particularly susceptible to abuse since “the most frequent charges of genocide during the post WW2 era have been those against Israel."

He was referring to a UN resolution in December 1982 over the massacre of Palestinian Arabs by Lebanese Christian Arabs in Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila camps. The general Assembly had declared the event an act of genocide.

Because the IDF had ringed in the refugees, the UN made it responsible for the massacre. About a thousand Palestinian Arabs were killed by other Arabs to avenge the assassination of Lebanon’s Christian president Bashir Jamayel, but because it met the requirement of destroying “part" of a “national group", the General Assembly voted 123 to 0 to declare Sabra and Shatila a genocide.

UN resolutions of the 1970s defined terrorist groups like the PLO as national liberation movements in a struggle against colonial domination. As such they could not commit genocide. It’s the nobility of the cause stupid!

The genocide case brought by South Africa to the ICJ works in reverse, being nakedly political. It does not set out to prove the crime but to put Israel, the IDF, Israelis and Zios beyond the realm of decency and humanity.

Raphael Lemkin, instrumental in formulating the 1948 Genocide Convention, might have inserted the “in part" bit for the sake of being careful. It could for instance have been argued that because the Nazis knew they could not murder every last Jew-the millions in America were beyond their reach - the intention was never to exterminate the whole Jewish people. The “in part" of Article II thus prevented a legal defense on such flimsy grounds.

Certainly the Convention’s framers never meant that killing any part of a people, no matter how tiny and undertaken not with intent to kill, could be genocidal. The lesser “crime against humanity" would have sufficed for that purpose.

Yet that is exactly what the “in part" of Article II has come to mean.

Putting Israel on trial for genocide is the overriding priority.

Ultimately trials such as the one before the ICJ are about the hypocrisy of international politics, not the justice of international law. As with any violent crime the element of intent is the critical element of genocide, more than the number of people killed.

If you want intent then go to Islamic and progressive groups which converse in apocalyptic or cosmic language for their goal of extermination.

What might be driving hatred to such levels is the misinterpreted offer from God for Jews to be “the chosen people." Arab leaders believed the vision of Zionism to be an expanse of territory between the Nile and Euphrates Rivers, which relies on God’s promise to Abraham in Genesis.

What can’t be denied is that the charters of the PLO (1968) and Hamas (1988) call for the eradication of Israel through systematic killing. Despite the inability of the UN and orbiting agencies to define terrorism and recognise genocidal intent, those documents have no ambiguity.

No state has been charged with genocide more than Israel. Every war it has fought attracted claims of genocide, normally long after the fact. The libel was and remains warfare by other means because the failure to eradicate Israel was too humiliating for words.

Perhaps the most telling statement in this regard is from Adnan Omran . Israel, said Omran, is not a state committing genocide. Israel is a genocidal state.

“The structure of the Israeli entity is built on the tenets of Zionist racist settler ideology and the premise of a chosen people, a premise that makes Zionist decision-makers believe that they and their people alone are superior to all other people on earth, that they have the right to commit the crime of genocide, thus perpetrating all the crimes of Nazism. The premise of Zionist racial superiority-identical to the Nazi ideology of racial superiority- bestows on those who have military strength the right to draw political maps according to their expansionist plans".

For Israel’s Western “critics" genocide claims stem from settler colonial theory. In a seminal 2006 article, anthropologist Patrick Wolfe defined settler colonialism as a process of invasion, mass settlement, and the “elimination of the native." Wolfe argued that “the question of genocide is never far from discussions of settler colonialism."

What could be of equal importance is that Wolfe views the Holocaust not as a means for understanding genocide but as an impediment". And the absence of genocide? Even periods of quiet may be construed as an ongoing genocide, “because they recur when the settler colonialists need more land". (This when it is provable that all Jewish communities in the area are built on government owned land, r.s.)

Martin Shaw, another genocide theorist, argues that the question, “What is genocide?" should be replaced by the question “What should genocide mean?" The criminal elements of mass killing and intent are insufficient, according to him.

What matters for genocide slanderers is not intent or casualties or case law. The crippling of Gaza and Hamas is what concerns them. Thus defined, genocide becomes the one crime in the corpus of international law where mens rea (the guilty mind) and actus reus (the guilty act) have no relevancy.

What does have relevancy is Deuteronomy 25:17. The government of SA weirdly acted on the verse as a pillar of the genocide case it brought to the ICJ. “Remember what the Amalekites did to you along the way when you came out of Egypt". The Israelites were commanded to blot out the memory of Amalek.

Accusers connect this biblical tribe to Hamas. But is the case really about hatred of the Jews?

Begin at the South African government’s love affair with Hamas, a group stuck on the belief that Judaism is genocidal in and of itself, and whose covenant calls for Allah’s help in killing every Jew down to the last survivor behind a rock.

So yes - the genocide indaba against Israel is nothing short of a vindictive project to defeat it under the badly hidden banner, Make war with law.

That battle cry devolves into four elements.

The agenda: to punish Israel for combating a foe intent on murder, mayhem and martyrdom.

The design: to hamstring the IDF and make life easier for terrorism.

The trap: to set the bar for military response high enough to guarantee that Israel will violate laws of war.

The object: upon Israeli violations to blow the whistle and haul Israeli leaders to the UN, The Hague, the media, and the court of opinion for genocide.

Don’t look at the meaning of each element. Look at what they all mean: Israel has no right to defend its people. For that purpose an adaptable Genocide Convention is a God-send.

Steve Apfel is the former founder and Director of the School of Management Accounting, a veteran authority on Israel bashing, and a prolific author in general.